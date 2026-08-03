Ukrainian attack on Crimea kills three civilians, leaves two others injured

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Crimea last night, regional leader Sergey Aksyonov said.

"The enemy carried out another overnight attack on Crimea. Unfortunately, there were casualties: three civilians were killed and two people suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

Aksyonov extended his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He added that the regional authorities would provide all necessary assistance, leaving no one without support.