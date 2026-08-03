DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The liberation of Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) creates a springboard for an offensive on Dobropolye from the north, chief of the operations department of the Russian Battlegroup Center’s 51st Army, call sign Pole, told TASS.

"The Svetloye settlement is another step towards the liberation of Dobropolye. The liberation of Svetloye will allow us to create a certain springboard for a further offensive on northern Dobropolye," the officer said.

On July 29, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that units of the Battlegroup Center took control of the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.