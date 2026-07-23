US-Saudi nuclear deal hangs on Riyadh signing accord with Israel — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The United States will approve its proposed nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia on the condition that the kingdom signs Abraham Accords and thus normalizes ties with Israel, US President Donald Trump said.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," he said on Truth Social.

The US said on July 22 that the agreement was signed by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. The agreement has been submitted to the US Congress for consideration. The deal is reportedly for 30 years and is designed to open up wide opportunities for US companies to participate in the Saudi nuclear energy development program.

Israel signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords with several Arab states in 2020-2021.

In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates normalized their relations with Israel.

In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

Prior to the accords, Israel only established diplomatic relations with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 among the Arab states. Last August, Trump called on all states in the Middle East to join the Abraham Accords. In his opinion, this will ensure peace in the region.