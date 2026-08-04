US depletes high-precision long-range missile stocks in Iran conflict — agency

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. The United States has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month conflict with Iran, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the weapons include Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM).

Sources told Reuters that dwindling missile supplies could limit the US ability to respond to crises elsewhere, particularly to deter adversaries such as Russia and China.

Reuters said that during the conflict with Iran, the United States Central Command, which ·oversees American forces in the Middle East, ·had been able able to replenish stocks from other US military depots worldwide. Still, the scope for further missile strikes against Iran is limited.