Killed and injured in Moscow Region, 320 downed UAVs: aftermath of drone attacks on Russia

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 320 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the latest information, five people were killed and ten were injured in an overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region. Several fires erupted in the Moscow Region's Chekhov district.

A fire also broke out at the Wildberries logistics facility in Krasny Bor in the Leningrad Region as a result of the drone attack.

TASS has compiled the main information about the aftermath of the attacks.

Scale

- Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 320 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 3 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 4 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on August 3 to 5:00 a.m. GMT on August 4), the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 320 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Moscow Regions and Crimea.

Consequences in Moscow Region

- Five people died and six were injured in an overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region, Govenor Andrey Vorobyov said in a statement on his Max channel.

- The Chekhov district was the most targeted.

- An industrial zone in Novoselki caught several fires as a result of the drone attack.

- The largest fire occurred in a warehouse and has almost been completely extinguished.

- A power substation and an administrative building were also damaged.

- Later, Vorobyov reported ten casualties in Novoselki.

- One person is in serious condition, and seven others are in moderate condition.

Consequences in Leningrad Region

- A warehouse was stuck by a drone near Krasny Bor in the Leningrad Region, Governor Aleksander Drozdenko reported on his Max.

- One person was injured, he added.

- A fire caused by a drone attack broke out at the Wildberries logistics facility in Krasny Bor in the Leningrad Region, the company’s press service reported.

- The personnel were evacuated as a precaution, it added.

- An emergency headquarters has been set up after the attack on the warehouses in Krasny Bor, Drozdenko announced.

- The fire is being extinguished.

Other regions

- Drone debris fell on a Wildberries warehouse in the Emmaus settlement near Tver, partially damaging the building's wall, Acting Governor Vitaly Korolyov reported.

- According to him, the warehouse employees were not injured.