MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 in July 2026 from 50.3 a month earlier, according to a study by S&P Global.

"The seasonally adjusted index <...> indicates the strongest growth in manufacturing activity since January 2025," the study states.

The study notes that total new sales rose for the second consecutive month in July, and the pace of growth accelerated to the highest since May 2025. Demand conditions improved, with companies also reporting new customers. However, the data also indicated that the growth was driven by domestic demand, as new export orders fell sharply--the steepest decline since October 2022. Furthermore, an increase in new orders contributed to a more significant increase in output among goods manufacturers at the beginning of the third quarter. While the increase was modest, the pace was the fastest since January 2025.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.