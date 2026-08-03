Iran drops plans to strike Ukraine after its apology for attack on ship — TV

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Tehran has abandoned plans to attack three facilities on Ukrainian territory in response to a strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea after Kiev issued an apology, said Mohsen Rezaee, a military adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, as reported by the Press TV channel.

He said that Ukraine must be held accountable for its actions, the Fars agency writes.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran has evidence that the Ukrainian armed forces’ strike on the Iranian vessel was deliberate, despite Kiev’s assurances to the contrary.