Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region kill one, injure 24 over day — regional head

BELGOROD, August 4. /TASS/. One person died and 24 others were injured in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours due to Ukrainian military attacks, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev stated.

"Unfortunately, a civilian died as a result of a targeted attack by Ukrainian terrorists on the Belgorod district. <…> A total of 24 people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured in the Belgorod, Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakitinsky, Shebekinsky and Yakovlevsky districts," the regional head wrote in a post on his Max channel.