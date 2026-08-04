Russian troops strike auto equipment plant, military cargo ships, port terminal in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian troops continued delivering strikes on Black Sea ports used by the Ukrainian army and ships with military cargo, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, Russian forces struck a logistics center in the Sumy Region used by the Ukrainian army.

TASS has gathered key facts about the strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statements

- Russian troops delivered strikes by Geran-4 Seeker kamikaze drones on seven dry cargo ships delivering cargo for the Ukrainian army.

- The vessels delivering military cargo were struck at the Nikolayev port and in transit by sea in the Black Sea operational area.

- Geran drones also hit a logistics center used by the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Buryn in the Sumy Region.

- Russia’s strikes delivered by ground-based precision-guided weapons and UAVs on the evening of August 3 hit the Chernomorsk Automotive Equipment Plant and a port terminal at the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa Region.

- The Ukrainian army used these facilities to repair military auto equipment and store ammunition, fuel and lubricants.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit four dry cargo ships with cargo for the Ukrainian army.

- As the ministry specified, the strikes targeted a dry cargo ship with military cargo at the Nikolayev port and a dry cargo ship unloading military cargo at the Yuzhny port.

- In addition, Russian troops struck two dry cargo ships in transit by sea south of Odessa delivering armament and military equipment to Ukrainian ports.

TASS’ estimates

- Throughout July, Russian troops struck over 80 sea vessels at Ukrainian ports and in the Black Sea, including dry cargo ships, ferries and bulkers used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, as follows from the estimates by TASS based on the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

Situation in Ukraine

- A series of blasts went off in Sumy in northern Ukraine, the Hromadske News media outlet reported.

- An aerial raid alert was declared in the Sumy Region.

- The media outlet reported in the morning that some part of the city of Sumy was left without electricity and water.

- The causes of the accident were not reported.

- A large-scale emergency power outage occurred in some part of Sumy, the local power utility Sumyoblenergo reported later.

- Residents of the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Sumy, Kharkov and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine were left without electricity after power facilities sustained damage, the country’s Energy Ministry reported.

- In addition, electric power is not being supplied for the same reasons on the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.

Evacuation of military enterprises in Ukraine

- The Ukrainian authorities have evacuated large UAV-assembling enterprises in the Kharkov Region to Poland, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

- As the expert pointed out, the Ukrainian authorities are also evacuating specialists that could be involved in drone production to Poland and are not mobilizing them into the army.

- According to the expert, Kiev has evacuated about 95% of military-industrial enterprises located close to the engagement line, including private companies to safe territories largely to the country’s west.

- Marochko told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian authorities are hastily evacuating military-industrial enterprises from Sumy in the Sumy Region that is now within a distance of less than 15 km left for the Russian army to advance.