NATO can deploy nuclear weapons in Finland without government approval — politician

STOCKHOLM, August 4. /TASS/. NATO and the United States can deploy nuclear weapons on Finnish territory at any time without requesting government permission, said Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"Now that Finland changed law on nuclear weapons, NATO does not need any approval to deploy nukes in Finland if it will decide to do so. No public debate was made on this very important issue. In practice, the US could deploy at any time these weapons without need to even inform the Finnish authorities," Mema wrote on X.

On June 17, parliament approved a bill allowing nuclear weapons’ imports and storage with 125 votes for, 61 against and 13 abstentions.