Supreme commander-in-chief announces army reshuffles in special op zone

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Defense Ministry leadership, during which he announced army reshuffles in the special military operation zone.

TASS has compiled key information on the new appointments and reshuffles.

Battlegroup Center

Putin has appointed Colonel General Andrey Ivanayev to head the battlegroup Center, which operates in the special military operation zone.

"The battlegroup Center is one of our leading units, carrying out the most important and critical tasks in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic. And the question of who will lead the group, who will command it, is not a simple one. I am asking Andrey Ivanayev to take on this role and assume command of this sector [of the line of engagement]," the supreme commander-in-chief said during the meeting.

The Russian leader emphasized that Ivanayev "is familiar with the situation not only in his area of responsibility, but also in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup Center." "It is crucial that the quality of combat operations in this sector [of the line of engagement] not be compromised. I am confident that Andrey Sergeyevich will certainly rise to this challenge," Putin emphasized.

Battlegroup East

The Russian president also appointed Lieutenant General Pyotr Bolgarev as acting commander of the Eastern Military District and head of the battlegroup East.

"At the suggestion of [Colonel General] Andrey Ivanayev himself, Pyotr Bolgarev, chief of staff of the battlegroup East, is appointed acting commander of the Eastern Military District and, accordingly, commander of the battlegroup East," Putin noted.

The president emphasized that Bolgarev had worked closely with Colonel General Ivanayev, who had previously commanded this sector. "I hope you carry out your joint tasks effectively, as you have so far under Andrey Ivanayev's command," the supreme commander-in-chief pointed out.

Logistics support services

At the suggestion of Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, a decision was made to consolidate all logistics support services under unified command, with Valery Solodchuk set to serve as their commander, Putin emphasized.

"At the suggestion of the defense minister, a decision has been made to consolidate all logistics support services under unified command. I would like to emphasize that, under current conditions, this is also combat work. And I have decided to appoint Valery Nikolaevich Solodchuk to this position," the Russian leader noted.

He also praised Solodchuk, who previously led the battlegroup Center, as one of the most talented commanders.

"We know each other well, and you are undoubtedly one of the most talented commanders today," Putin told the defense official. "I am confident that you will demonstrate your best organizational skills here. Especially since no one else, apart from commanders - commanders of military districts and battlegroups like yourself - knows better what our troops, our soldiers, and our commanders need today," the president emphasized.

Russian unmanned systems forces

The Russian supreme commander-in-chief appointed Denis Lyamin, former chief of staff of the battlegroup Center, to oversee Russian unmanned systems forces, a newly created branch of the army.

"It is well known that we have decided to create a new branch of the armed forces: the unmanned systems forces. The task was to find someone who has proven to be the best in this field. We consider Denis Lyamin, who served as chief of staff of the battlegroup Center until now, to be one of the most qualified specialists in this field," Putin said.

Meeting conclusion

The head of state thanked the officers for their work in their previous posts and expressed confidence that their combat experience, personal and professional qualities, and organizational skills would help them tackle their new tasks.