LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. Russian fighters have driven wedges into the defenses of Ukraine near Novaya Sech in the Sumy region and have begun to press on the settlement of Maryino, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen continue to develop success in the Sumy direction, namely on the Ivolzhansky sector. First of all, wedges have already been driven into the enemy's defenses from the direction of the settlement of Novaya Sech in the southeastern direction. Also, our guys are pressing on the settlement of Maryino, which is located southeast of Khrapovshchina," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen, having established control over the settlement of Novaya Sech, had begun fighting for two neighboring settlements - Kiyanitsa and Khrapovshchina. The liberation of Novaya Sech was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on July 29.