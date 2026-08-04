Iran still in talks with Oman on safe passage vis Strait of Hormuz — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, August 4. /TASS/. Iran and Oman have not yet finalized negotiations regarding a new safe route in the Strait of Hormuz as the consultations are still ongoing, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are assessed as positive at the moment both at the technical and political levels. The outcome of these negotiations will be announced after all results are summed up," Baghaei told the Iranian state television and radio broadcaster.

Baghaei emphasized that the negotiations are focused on determining safe shipping routes for vessels in both directions, routes that, while ensuring sovereign rights, would also take into account the national security considerations of Iran and Oman.

Press TV reported earlier that Iran and Oman are jointly developing a new central route through the Strait of Hormuz that meets the interests of both sides, after which the southern and northern routes should be closed.