Russia to restrict transit of EU poultry meat, by-products from August 5

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on the transit of EU poultry meat and by-products through its territory from August 5, 2026, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced.

"As a precaution, Rosselkhoznadzor is introducing temporary restrictions on the transit of poultry meat and by-products produced by EU enterprises through Russia from August 5, 2026," the agency said.

The decision was made to prevent the spread of epizootics and protect consumers, as well as in connection with the discovery of illegal transportation of poultry by-products allegedly of German origin through Poland.

The agency reported that the cargo crossed the Customs Union border in a vehicle with Polish license plates and was transiting through Russia to Uzbekistan using falsified veterinary certificates.

"Based on the results of an analysis of Rosselkhoznadzor's information systems and the response from the German veterinary service, it was determined that the products were of unknown origin. A request has also been sent to Uzbekistan to identify the source of the illegal shipments, namely, the sender of the goods," the agency stated.

The regulator is allowing the transit of products certified and shipped before August 5 through Russia until August 6.

"The temporary restrictions will remain in effect until negotiations with the European Commission are held based on the results of the investigation into the identified violations," the watchdog said.