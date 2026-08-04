US steps up number of intelligence personnel in Cuba — newspaper

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Washington has expanded its intelligence capabilities in Cuba over the past few months, Politico reported.

According to a newspaper’s source, "the US has increased its intelligence assets in Cuba in recent months." The source did not specify which of the 18 US intelligence agencies was involved. Another source noted that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is strengthening its presence in Cuba, but did not provide details.

"Such intelligence moves could portend actions ranging from a US military operation in Cuba to stepped-up efforts to turn Cuban officials or ordinary citizens against the regime," the article noted. According to one of the sources, the Washington administration is ready to use any tools at its disposal, including those related to intelligence operations, to compel the Cuban leadership to take the desired steps, but "prefers diplomacy."

On March 5, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intends to develop a further course of action regarding Cuba after concluding the operation against Iran. On February 27, the White House stated that the US could take control of Cuba. On May 18, Politico reported that the US government is increasingly leaning toward the use of military force against Cuba. In a June interview with Axios, the US leader raised the possibility of conducting a regime-change operation in Cuba.