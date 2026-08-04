Russian divers win gold at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. Russian divers won gold on Tuesday at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform event.

Russia’s gold medalists are Nikita Shleikher and Ruslan Ternovoi, who compete under a neutral status, with their eventual result of 443.82 points. Italian divers grabbed gold with 416.46 points and Ukrainians packed the bronze with 406.05 points.

This is Russia’s third gold medal at the European Championship in addition to previously won four silver and three bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.