Ukraine’s military abandons attempts at Dnieper mass crossing, says official

GENICHESK, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has long abandoned attempts at saboteurs’ mass landing on the left bank of the Dnieper River while corresponding reports in the Ukrainian media space are mostly fake news, Alexander Malkevich, a freelance adviser to the Kherson Region acting governor, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the most difficult days of the evacuation from Kherson, they attempted to maximally impact on all areas both militarily and psychologically. There have been no such attempts for a long time now. That is why, residual waves are spreading on social networks and that’s all," the regional official said.

The news appearing in the Ukrainian media space on saboteurs’ actions are just part of the information warfare, Malkevich added.

"When fake news is created in just one line and published in text with no responsibility, any person sitting in a cafe can write that a group of 20 saboteurs has just landed," he stressed.