Israel remains key destabilizing factor in Syria — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 22. /TASS/. Israel’s actions remain the major destabilizing factor in Syria, Russia's acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"Israel’s aggressive actions against Syria remain the main destabilizing factor. We strongly condemn West Jerusalem’s plans to cement its illegal presence in the occupied territories, as well as its ongoing incursions deep into Syria’s territory, whether through ground or air operations," she said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.

According to Yevstigneyeva, over the past 18 months, positive developments have been observed in Syria, such as the restoration of territorial integrity and the strengthening of state institutions. However, a wide range of domestic problems and factors of external interference persist. She also drew attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation following the recent floods in the Euphrates River basin, which affected tens of thousands of people and damaged critical infrastructure.

The Russian diplomat stressed that humanitarian assistance should come along with investments in the development of national institutions. Russia, in her words, continues offering assistance to Syria, including through providing education in Russian universities free of charge for Syrian students.