Wildberries denies reports of moving logistics hubs outside Russia

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Media reports claiming that Wildberries e-commerce company is relocating its main logistics facilities outside of Russia are untrue, the press service of the merged Wildberries and Russ company (RWB) told TASS.

"We regard all media reports about accelerating construction or moving the company's main logistics facilities outside the Russian Federation as as unnecessary emotional stirring around the situation that does not reflect the essence of our business processes," the press service commented.

According to company representatives, Wildberries is systematically expanding its logistics infrastructure across its countries of operation, with the construction of warehouse facilities proceeding as planned.

Earlier, Kirill Koroteyev, Deputy General Director for Development at the Great Stone Industrial Park, announced that Wildberries is ahead of schedule in preparing its 140,000-square-meter warehouse near Minsk for full-capacity operations. The Wildberries press service told TASS that this logistics hub in the Great Stone Industrial Park was launched in test mode at the end of May to refine business processes and is currently ramping up its capacity in phases.

"We are consistently ramping up operations and are moving steadily toward full operation," the company noted.