Russian army strength increased by 27,000 personnel to form military construction units

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces has been increased by 27,000 personnel to form separate military construction units, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Changes in the composition and strength of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as countering emerging threats, have led to an increased need for new military and military-social infrastructure facilities. However, specific requirements for construction work and security make it difficult for civilian contractors to complete their tasks. In this regard, the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces has been increased by 27,000 personnel for the phased formation of separate military construction units, which will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the military construction complex," the statement reads.