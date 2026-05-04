Russia’s ZALA UAVs destroy Ukraine’s Leopard tank with lancet loitering munition

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost a German-made Leopard tank and a Caesar self-propelled gun in the Dobropolye direction as a result of the coordinated operation of ZALA reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews and the Battlegroup Center’s special forces unit’s Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The ZALA reconnaissance UAV crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces, part of the Battlegroup Center special forces unit, detected, guided the Lancet loitering munition, and destroyed the Leopard tank and the Caesar self-propelled gun of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation," the statement reads.

The ministry reported that ZALA UAV operators quickly detected enemy equipment being transported to the line of contact behind enemy lines. This intelligence was promptly transmitted to a Lancet loitering munition crew. Having received the coordinates, the UAV specialists launched the munition, destroying the enemy equipment.

Reconnaissance operator Ildar Kaloyev noted that technology is developing at an incredible rate: new updates are released continuously, systems of communications and protection against electronic warfare are improving. "We launch a reconnaissance drone, locate a target and receive the command to deploy Product 51 (Lancet loitering munition - TASS). We load it, move into position, and launch it. Then we transfer control to the operators," he said.

Reconnaissance operator Nikolay Semerkin said that thanks to the continuous improvement of the UAV hardware and artificial intelligence, the drones’ range has been increased. "The antenna equipment and feeder antennas are so high-quality that we can overcome virtually any electronic warfare system; it’s no longer so threatening," the soldier said.

The Defense Ministry added that the coordinated work of the reconnaissance UAVs and the Lancet crews ensure favorable conditions for the advance of the battlegroup’s assault units in the Dobropolye direction.