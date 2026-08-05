Military construction units to build strategic facilities for Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The newly formed military construction units will be constructing priority and strategic facilities of the Russian Armed Forces throughout the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Military construction units will carry out general construction work on priority and strategic facilities of the Russian Armed Forces throughout the Russian Federation for their swift commissioning," the ministry stated.

Army General Anatoly Grebenyuk specified that personnel of the military construction units will also be involved in the development of military towns in remote garrisons. "The decree has been issued, and we, the veterans, have long awaited it, and we’ve lived to see it. The reestablishment of military construction units is beginning, because the state must fulfill its obligations. Military construction units will now be engaged, firstly, in the development of military towns in remote garrisons. Secondly, they will be engaged in the construction of major military infrastructure facilities, where civilians’ access is restricted," he noted.