MELITOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. A large part of Ukraine’s elite has reoriented its businesses toward military needs and is calling for the continuation of the conflict with Russia, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"Most of the elites are already operating on a war footing. Profits from the automotive industry or medicine are now much lower than those from the war. Many companies have dual-use production; some manufacture ammunition, while others produce unmanned aerial vehicles. Some are completely reshaping their businesses around the war, thereby seeking and pushing for the war [with Russia] to continue," Kiselyov said.