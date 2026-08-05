IN BRIEF: Russia delivers new strikes on Ukrainian military sites overnight

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered new strikes on Ukrainian military sites overnight, hitting logistics and distribution centers in Kiev and the Kiev Region involved in military cargo deliveries and three dry cargo ships near Odessa, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together key facts about the strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

- Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based precision-guided weapons and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military targets, the ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces hit transport, logistics and distribution centers in Kiev and the Kiev Region involved in storing and delivering armaments and military cargo, producing and distributing unmanned aerial vehicles.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit three dry cargo ships south of Odessa as they were carrying armaments and military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

- The Russian Armed Forces also hit a fuel and lubricants warehouse and a Nova Post logistics center in the Chernigov Region and a gas compressor station in the Poltava Region.

Facilities struck by the Russian Armed Forces

- As the ministry specified later, Russian forces struck the Chaika International Logistics Partnership center in Kiev used to store and distribute components for medium-and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

- Russian forces also struck an innovative terminal and a Nova Post logistics hub in Kiev.

- These facilities are the largest automated sorting complexes that were used to store and distribute dual-use goods, including parts for the production of medium-and long-range drones, as well as robotic and electronic warfare systems, the ministry specified.

- In addition, Russian forces hit an Epicenter logistics hub in Kiev, which was one of the company’s major automated warehouses involved in processing, sorting, storing and delivering dual-use goods and drone components.

- Russian forces also struck the Trans-Logistic transport and logistics center in Kiev that was involved in producing various unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as storing and distributing supplies for the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, Russian forces hit the Terminal Brovary logistics hub in the Kiev Region that was storing parts for medium-and long-range drones, including foreign-made UAVs.

- Russian forces also struck the Raben Ukraine transport and logistics center near Brovary in the Kiev Region, a major hub for the distribution and storage of components for various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

- In addition, Russian forces hit the Brovary logistics hub in the Kiev Region, one of Nova Post’s major sorting facilities used to store fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components.

- Russian forces also struck a fuel depot and a Nova Post logistics hub in Novgorod-Seversky in the Chernigov Region.

- In addition, Russian forces hit a gas compressor station in the settlement of Zhabki in the Poltava Region.

Situation in Ukraine

- A fire broke out in three districts of the Kiev Region after a series of explosions, Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service reported.

- In particular, the fires emerged on the premises of damaged warehouses and logistics companies in the Brovary, Bucha and Fastov districts of the Kiev Region.

- Suburban trains in suburbs of the Ukrainian capital are running with a delay of up to two and a half hours, the railway operator Ukrzheldoroga reported.

- In particular, delays of 1 hour - 2.5 hours are possible.

- Fires broke out in Kiev after a series of blasts and the sky over the Ukrainian capital is covered with smoke, the media outlet Novosti Live reported.

- According to other media outlets, fires were registered in the Goloseyevsky, Desnyansky, Obolonsky and Svyatoshinsky districts of the city.

- It was reported that a Nova Post logistics hub and an industrial enterprise had sustained damage.

- The fires and the damage caused to the enterprise deteriorated air quality in the Ukrainian capital, the media outlet Strana reported.

- According to its information, the Kiev authorities urged residents to close the windows and stay inside.

- The Ukrainian company Epicenter reported that its warehouses and production premises had been destroyed in the blasts.

- As reported, a logistics center in Viskoznaya Street in Kiev has completely burnt out.

- The company’s second logistics and production compound was located in Kalinovka near Kiev.

- The company said that it would take an estimated two years to rebuild the destroyed capacities.

Ukrainian army’s statements

- Ukraine’s air defenses failed to intercept any Russian missile launched last night, according to a report posted by the Ukrainian Air Force on its Telegram channel.

- According to this information, Russian Tsirkon and Iskander missiles were used, in particular, to strike targets in Ukraine last night.