UN opposes attacks killing civilians and children

UN, August 5. /TASS/. The UN opposes any attacks that cause civilian casualties, especially among children, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told TASS commenting on the attacks of Ukrainian drones on a playground in the Belgorod Region and on the beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik.

"We are against all attacks that cause civilian casualties, especially those that kill or harm children," Haq said.

On August 2, a targeted Ukrainian strike on a children’s playground in the settlement of Printsevka, Belgorod Region, killed a 13-year-old girl and wounded two children severely.

On August 3, Ukraine attacked the beach in the settlement of Arkhipo-Osipovka in Gelendzhik. According to the latest data, seven people died, including four children, and 58 people were injured.