UN says ISIS still serious threat to international security

UN, August 5. /TASS/. The terrorist group Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security, despite efforts to combat it, Oguljeren Niyazberdiyeva, Chief of the Office of the Under-Secretary-General, told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Despite international efforts, Da’esh continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security. While sustained counter-terrorism operations have disrupted Da’esh’s senior leadership and reduced its ability to direct operations centrally, the group has continued to adapt. Although its structure is increasingly dispersed, Da’esh remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology. Da’esh continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts," Niyazberdyeva said.

She said that the group’s ongoing ability to adapt to changing conditions requires continued international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.