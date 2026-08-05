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All news

UN says ISIS still serious threat to international security

According to the statement, the terrorist group remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology

UN, August 5. /TASS/. The terrorist group Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security, despite efforts to combat it, Oguljeren Niyazberdiyeva, Chief of the Office of the Under-Secretary-General, told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Despite international efforts, Da’esh continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security. While sustained counter-terrorism operations have disrupted Da’esh’s senior leadership and reduced its ability to direct operations centrally, the group has continued to adapt. Although its structure is increasingly dispersed, Da’esh remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology. Da’esh continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts," Niyazberdyeva said.

She said that the group’s ongoing ability to adapt to changing conditions requires continued international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Tanker comes under attack not far from Yemeni coast — UK coordination center
The Master of a tanker reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the vessel
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Pentagon chief denies depletion of stocks of key munitions in US armed forces
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed that this information is not true
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NATO confirms discovery of UAV near Ukrainian aircraft at Leipzig airport — news agency
The security sources noted that the drone had been carrying explosives with a detonator
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IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's latest military reshuffle
Personnel changes in the Russian Defense Ministry are aimed at improving the systems of material and military-technical support for troops
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Russian army strength increased by 27,000 personnel to form military construction units
The new units will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the military construction complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said
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Appointment of new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian military escalates terrorism — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that during the period of Mikhail Drapaty's tenure as commander-in-chief, approximately 950 civilians have already been affected, including more than one hundred killed
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Press review: EU fails to resolve Ceuta crisis as Black Sea attacks disrupt shipping
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5th
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Putin signs law regulating digital currencies, digital rights in Russia
The document establishes operational frameworks for crypto exchanges, digital depositories, and market participants
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Ex-European, Russian officials discuss Ukrainian talks in July — Bloomberg
According to the agency, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment
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Anonymous posts on social networks call for new mass migration to Ceuta — portal
According to the news portal, "in recent hours, users have been sharing posts, indicating the specific time of the proposed action - the night of August 15 to 16"
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North Korea to take further measures regarding Japan — official
Kim Yo Jong accused Tokyo of speeding up the country’s transformation into "a military state," pointing to the recent test launch of a Tomahawk cruise missile from a Japanese destroyer, Japan’s joint drills with the United States, the deployment of long-range weapons and the development of offensive weapons
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UN opposes attacks killing civilians and children
UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq commented on the attacks of Ukrainian drones on a playground in the Belgorod Region and on the beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik
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Russian troops liberate Baksheyevka community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,435 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
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Kiev, by bombing economic infrastructure, attempts to escalate — deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin stressed that the Kiev regime is apparently trying to 'beg' more weapons from its Western sponsors
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Another vessel ablaze off Odessa — media
According to the media outlet, the ship has sustained damage
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Moscow can’t accept collective EU, NATO response to message on indivisibility of security
Russia is waiting for a detailed response from each side, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed
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Russia's Alrosa holds 50% of world's diamond reserves — Putin
The head of state specified that the company's output figures accounted for about 30% of global production
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Israel needs escalation in Gaza to secure resources for US investors — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the local population, residents, and the previous way of life in this territory are at odds with the commercial interests
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US, Iran engaged in closed contacts regarding conflict — Pakistani ambassador to Moscow
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also emphasized that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed in June serves as confirmation of Pakistan's effective mediating role
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Kiev’s 40-day plan results in losses on front, in economy — Russian MP
Konstantin Basyuk noted that "now is not the time to relax"
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Russia ready for negotiations on Ukraine with mature approach from West — MFA
Mikhail Galuzin added that Moscow has "repeatedly demonstrated this"
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Vladimir Medinsky: I’m conflictless but obstinate
Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky in TASS special project Top Officials
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Zelensky’s 40-day plan opens 'portal to hell' for Ukraine — Duma member
Leonid Slutsky said that Ukraine is systematically being cut off from weapons supply routes and risks facing its worst winter yet
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Ukraine risks losing statehood by continuing cooperation with West — expert
In these circumstances, the special military operation is necessary to liberate ordinary Ukrainians, Vladimir Karasev said
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Almost all recent illegal migrants leave Ceuta for Morocco — Foreign Ministry
According to the press release, illegally entering Spain through Ceuta or Melilla does not grant the right to remain in the country, enter mainland Spain, or travel freely across Europe
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Russian troops create interceptor drone with maximum speed of over 500 km/h
The Astra-PVO can destroy unmanned aerial vehicles by kinetic energy or by a warhead
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Zelensky blames Western partners for Ukraine’s failure to down missiles
Commenting on the overnight developments, the head of Kiev regime stated that they were the result "of delayed supplies or unwillingness to provide interceptors"
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Ukrainian troops killed those refusing to evacuate from DPR’s Konstantinovka — army
The Russian battlegroup South’s press service cited the local resident, who told that a group of people had been allegedly shot near Konstantinovka administration building
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Hormuz deal involves ships entering Persian Gulf through Iran — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Tehran requested the right to charge a toll for the passage of ships, guarantees of non-resumption of attacks, lifting the US naval blockade and easing sanctions against Iranian oil
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Area of logistics hubs destroyed across Kiev, surrounding areas reaches 300,000 sq m
Further reports of damaged warehouses are continuing to come in
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Casualties, fire at Wildberries sorting center, 475 UAVs: aftermath of drone attacks
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian drones over 17 Russian regions
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Geran drones strike five dry cargo ships at Nikolayev port, near Odessa
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the ships were involved in delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
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Hainan unveils development plan for 'Silicon Valley' of China's seed industry up to 2030
The establishment of the seed breeding Silicon Valley will be completed in two phases
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Head of Russian drone manufacturer injured in explosion
Doctors are fighting for his life
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Supreme commander-in-chief announces army reshuffles in special op zone
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Denis Lyamin, former chief of staff of the battlegroup Center, to oversee Russian unmanned systems forces
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Syrian troops’ movements on border coordinated with Iraqi army — commander
Iraqi border troops commander Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Saidi stressed that the situation on the border with Syria is normal
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Port blockade threatens half of Ukraine's iron ore exports, report says
Ukraine could lose $60-70 million in foreign exchange earnings monthly, while iron ore production could plunge by up to 40%
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Astronomer assesses risks of destroying asteroid with nuclear bomb
The method involves first creating a deep hole on the surface of the celestial body using an unmanned spacecraft
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Defense chief reveals classified details of German RCH 155 deliveries to Kiev
During a visit to the KNDS plant in Kassel, Boris Pistorius said that the "wheeled howitzer has proven itself in Ukraine"
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No Russian citizens contacting embassy in Cuba for assistance due to blackout — envoy
Viktor Koronelli also added that blackouts occur regularly in Cuba
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US-Iran deal could be reached as early as August 4-5 — Bessent
According to the US Treasury Secretary, the agreement would guarantee freedom of navigation through the waterway
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UNICEF calls on Ukraine to honor international humanitarian law after attack on Gelendzhik
The United Nations Children's Fund noted in a statement posted on its website that over the past several days, "children have again been killed and injured in attacks in the Russian Federation"
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Russia expands security zone in Sumy Region by taking control of Ryzhevka
The control of the settlement was taken by assault units from the 1427th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps
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Ukraine’s air defenses fail to intercept even one Russian missile overnight
Russia launched Tsirkon and Iskander missiles, among others, on targets in Ukraine
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Switzerland suspects 24 cases of involvement of its citizens in combat on Ukraine’s side
According to latest data, 10 proceedings have been completed while 14 are ongoing
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EU, NATO responsible for bloody disintegration of Yugoslavia — Russian Embassy
The Russian diplomatic mission also noted that the experience of the events in Serbian Krajina "convincingly demonstrates the catastrophic consequences of encouraging nationalist radicalism"
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Leading EU media launch campaign against US tech company Palantir
This is the third piece written by a leading European media outlet taking jabs at Palantir
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Mother of Russians killed in Thailand sees execution as too lenient for killers — relative
The relatives added that the cremation will take place on the territory of Thailand
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Iran, Oman agree on coordinates of new route via Strait of Hormuz — Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that a joint statement of the two countries is now being at the final stages of approval and preparatory work
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Russia’s Oniks missile can overcome virtually all modern air defenses — Pacific Fleet
During the ongoing naval drills, Bal and Bastion shore-based missile system crews deployed launchers to designated positioning areas along the coast in the Primorye Region, Kamchatka, Chukotka, and the Kuril Islands
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Russia identifies Polish mercenaries by NATO uniforms in battles for Krasnoyarskoye
Russia's UAV operator said the mercenaries tried to escape from Krasnoyarskoye as soon as Russian troops entered the area
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US preparing to announce deal with Iran, Oman on Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday — Axios
According to the news portal, the agreement's effect may be extended beyond 60 days
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US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, despite Trump’s doubts — Reuters
According to one of the sources, one option is to produce some missile components in Ukraine for final assembly elsewhere in Europe
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Press review: US-Iran seek talks as Ukraine ups civilian hits and Syria oil route emerges
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 4th
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Brazilian president, Russian Maritime Board chief hold talks on international security
During the talks, topical issues of Russian-Brazilian cooperation were discussed
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China imposes retaliatory sanctions on six US entities over Xinjiang
The ministry stressed that these US entities "aided and abetted the United States' illegal sanctions against Xinjiang," yielding an "extremely negative impact"
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Africa Corps fighters defend encircled outpost in Mali for six days — officer
There were no casualties among Russian troops
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Inflicting defeat on Russia, powerful nuclear power, impossible — deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin pointed out that the West is striving to do so through the hands of its Kiev puppets
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Russian troops strike auto equipment plant, military cargo ships, port terminal in Ukraine
Throughout July, Russian troops struck over 80 sea vessels at Ukrainian ports and in the Black Sea
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Destruction of major hubs does major damage to Ukraine's military capabilities — expert
Alexander Dudchak emphasized that the destruction of major hubs is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ consistent operation against Ukrainian military infrastructure
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US developing new nuclear strategy for potential conflict with Russia, China — media
According to the sources, the Pentagon has begun drafting a new US nuclear strategy that "emphasizes the possible use of shorter-range tactical weapons"
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IN BRIEF: Russia delivers new strikes on Ukrainian military sites overnight
A fire broke out in three districts of the Kiev Region after a series of explosions
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Ukraine's farm sector stands to lose $3 billion in 2026 due to port closures — Reuters
Purchase prices for oilseeds and grains have declined by an average of 30% in Ukraine
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Two-thirds of all drones attacking Russia target Moscow — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin highlighted that the Russian Defense Ministry and the city authorities were constantly strengthening the capital’s air defense capabilities
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S-400 systems ‘triumphantly’ down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29s in one day in 2023 — journal
According to Chief of the Air Defense Missile Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces Major General Alexander Romanenkov, at that time, 24 aircraft were shot down in a week, using a new method
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Military construction units to build strategic facilities for Russian Armed Forces
Army General Anatoly Grebenyuk specified that personnel of the military construction units will also be involved in the development of military towns in remote garrisons
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Russian mission says UN OHCHR silently encourages attacks on Russia
The mission said that it will keep urging relevant UN structures to react to these events
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Postponed visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia expected in fall — envoy to Moscow
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi noted that as soon as the sides agree on dates, all details will be finalized in the next few weeks, if not in the next few days
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Senior Russian diplomat outlines conditions for Ukraine talks
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Russia had yet to receive substantive proposals from Western countries regarding the Ukraine issue
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Trump says Strait of Hormuz to be opened very soon
The US leader pointed out that the discussions were very good
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US military redirects 45 vessels since resumption of blockade of Iran — CENTCOM
According to the statement, the US forces boarded two vessels to ensure compliance
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Saudi Arabia hosting Intervision in 2026 not guaranteed — TASS source
Key organizational matters such as the timing, the list of participants and the program of the event are in question
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Stocks of key Pentagon munitions reach dangerously low levels — CNN
The main reason for the depletion of air defense stocks was the war with Iran
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Nearly 185 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow during day — mayor
Most of them were neutralized on the far approaches, Sergey Sobyanin said
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Thai foreign ministry conveys letter of condolence to Lavrov over murder of Russians
Director General of the European Department of the Thai Foreign Ministry Somrudee Poophronnack confirmed that Thailand attaches great importance to this case
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Death toll from Ukrainian attack on industrial facility in Kursk Region rises to four
Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the strike injured a 56-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, acoustic trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds
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Ukraine requests grain transit from neighboring states — acting foreign minister
Andrey Sibiga explained that negotiations are underway with Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia
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Fire at Wildberries sorting center occurs in Tula Region during Ukraine’s UAV attack
According to operational information, damage was recorded in two apartment buildings in the Venevsky district, as well as at two industrial facilities in Novomoskovsk and the Uzlovsky district
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NATO deceives Georgia, Ukraine by promising to admit them — Georgia’s ruling party
Kakha Kaladze said NATO no longer hesitates to openly state that joining the alliance is actually impossible and out of the question
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Colonel General Solodchuk put in charge of combat service support
He has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation
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Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at UN General Assembly session in New York
The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly will open on September 8
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Indian ship comes under fire near Yemen, sailors rescued
India strongly condemned the attack on the mechanised sailing vessel
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Number of killed, injured at hands of Ukrainian army grows 25% compared to June — MFA
According to the data, in the week from June 15 to 21, the number of killed and injured was 291, while in the week from July 27 to August 2, it reached 391
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World’s oceans once again becoming key arena of geopolitical rivalry — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev stressed the importance of discussing the expansion of Russia-Brazil cooperation in maritime logistics, advanced maritime technologies and other areas
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India's position not to allow creation of 'Asian NATO' out of QUAD — Indian expert
Robinder Sachdev said that the administration of US President Donald Trump adheres to a new strategic doctrine
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Former Ukrainian ambassador to US charged with illegal enrichment — journalist
Olga Stefanishina has been under investigation by NABU in a corruption case for some time now
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Syria deploys troops to border with Iraq, puts army on high alert — TV
No reasons for this move were provided
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Russian fighters drive wedges into Ukraine’s defenses near Novaya Sech — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian servicemen are also pressing on the settlement of Maryino, which is located southeast of Khrapovshchina
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Zelensky bears personal responsibility for terrible state of Ukraine — former spokeswoman
Yulia Mendel said that Vladimir Zelensky doubles down on demands for funding instead of presenting a plan for de-escalation
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Changes of Ukrainian army chiefs result in loss of control over military — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, Ukrainian troops are fleeing from settlements with layered defenses
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No evacuation of employees of Russian institutions in Cuba currently considered — envoy
Viktor Koronelli noted that blackouts are occurring one after another as a result of the criminal fuel and energy blockade of the Caribbean republic by the United States
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NATO can deploy nuclear weapons in Finland without government approval — politician
According to Armando Mema, no public debate was made on that issue
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Kiev’s strikes on infrastructure depend on Western navigational support — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Moscow will continue to counter these strikes using military, political and diplomatic means
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Russia to restrict transit of EU poultry meat, by-products from August 5
The decision was made to prevent the spread of epizootics and protect consumers
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Moscow sends more than 100,000 volunteers to special military op zone — mayor
The city also produces the best equipment, technical systems, military products, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and microelectronics
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Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
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US anti-Russian sanctions to harm Washington more than Moscow — portal
Responsible Statecraft said the tightening of sanctions against Russia will not accelerate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but will only emphasize that the United States does not seek peace
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Russian forces strike largest Nova Post logistics hub in Kiev
Russian forces also hit an Epicenter logistics hub in the Ukrainian capital
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FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk
Vladimir Tkachuk, whose company produces Upyr drones and specializes in drone manufacturing, was injured in a car explosion
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Pakistan to sign free trade agreement with EAEU, ambassador to Russia says
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi believes that, as part of the Eurasian region, Pakistan has to have more people-to-people and business-to-business contacts with all the countries of the EAEU
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Trump declines Zelensky’s request for additional Patriot interceptors — newspaper
According to the sources, the US leader cited shortages in US interceptor stocks linked to the military operation against Iran
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