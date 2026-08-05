Colonel General Solodchuk put in charge of combat service support

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Colonel General Valery Solodchuk will be responsible for combat service support in accordance with the decision of Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Personnel changes in the Russian Defense Ministry are aimed at improving the systems of material and military-technical support for the troops and include a redistribution of responsibilities among certain deputy defense ministers, as well as personnel appointments within the ministry and the Russian Armed Forces, according to the statement.

"On the proposition of Defense Minister A. Belousov, by decree of the President of Russia, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk, who held the position of Commander of the Central Military District, has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the decision of the Russian Defense Minister, in his new position, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk will be responsible for organizing troops’ combat service support," the statement reads.