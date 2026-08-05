Russian mission says UN OHCHR silently encourages attacks on Russia

GENEVA, August 5. /TASS/. By refusing to publicly react to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) silently encourages such behavior, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva said.

"There is not other way to view it other than silent encouragement of the Ukrainian military to commit new terror attacks on the Russian territory. We have repeatedly demonstrated to UN human rights officials that such politically biased approach to the Ukrainian conflict is unacceptable," the Russian diplomatic mission said, commenting on the recent deadly Ukrainian attacks on the resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka on Russia’s Black Sea coast, and on a recreational area in the settlement of Kirillovka on the Azov Sea coast.

"Since these tragic events have taken place, enough time has passed for corresponding international human rights organizations to react to them in due order. However, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his office are still reluctant to condemn the brutal crimes, committed by Zelensky’s regime," the comment says.

The mission said that it will keep urging relevant UN structures to react to these events, and insisted that Turk and his office "give a fair and unbiased assessment of the Kiev regime’s atrocities."