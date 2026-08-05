MELITOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. Western handlers support Vladimir Zelensky and turn a blind eye to corruption because they themselves use Ukraine to launder money through weapons sales, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"The support of his [Vladimir Zelensky’s] Western handlers is obvious. They support him because they need money. Money for the war and money to be laundered. Moreover, the large flow of weapons going to the Middle East and Africa, all of it goes through Ukraine. Therefore, to some extent, they turn a blind eye to the theft of their own money," Kiselyov stated.

He noted that Europe is arming Ukraine, while losing control of Vladimir Zelensky. "Today, Europe itself has nurtured this scoundrel, whom they actually cannot control and on whom they depend. And the removal of Zelensky will disrupt the EU’s governance," the expert emphasized.