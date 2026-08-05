UN, August 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime carries on with its terrorist attacks on the personnel of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) seeking to disorganize the management of the facility and form a major man-caused disaster, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Terrorist activities against the personnel of the Zaporozhye NPP are still underway. July’s murders of specialists responsible for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, as well as the continuing strikes targeting the plant's territory, indicate Kiev's desire to disorganize management and form a major man-caused disaster," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Their composition is regularly rotated.