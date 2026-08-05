Iran agrees to open temporary Hormuz route in tentative deal with Oman — MFA

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. In a deal with Oman, Iran has agreed to open a route in the Strait of Hormuz that will be operational for two to four months, said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, according to IRNA news agency.

"This route, which is currently being coordinated with Oman, is considered a temporary route that will be up and running for two to four months. However, in the current negotiations with Oman, the issue is being addressed in such a way that this temporary route may remain in effect for a longer period," he said. Gharibabadi noted that this decision was driven by uncertainty, as Tehran does not know what conditions it will face in the future and whether they will normalize the situation in the waterway.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran and Oman had agreed on the geographical coordinates of a new route through the Strait of Hormuz, and a joint statement may be published soon.