MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky complained on Wednesday that Western countries have cut their supplies of air defense missiles to Kiev threefold this year.

"Regretfully, the supplies of interceptor missiles from our partners have dropped significantly this year. The deliveries of air defense missiles have plunged threefold compared to 2025," he said on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky specified that the curtailed missile supplies affected not only the summer period but also "all the periods in the first half of 2026."

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have a shortage of air defense capabilities in the hope to receive new supplies from their Western allies.

Kiev constantly insists that the West should boost its military aid. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the West's supplies of weapons to Kiev and assistance in the Ukrainian army’s training only drag out the conflict and have no impact on the battlefield situation.

Ukraine’s air defenses failed to intercept any Russian missile launched last night, according to a report posted by the Ukrainian Air Force on its Telegram channel. According to this information, Russian Tsirkon and Iskander missiles were used, in particular, to strike targets in Ukraine last night.