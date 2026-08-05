Ukrainian forces attack DPR 25 times over past day

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out 25 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, killing one person and injuring six others, the DPR administration’s department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes said.

"We recorded 25 armed attacks by Ukrainian formations. One civilian was killed and six were injured. Additional information was received about two civilians injured in earlier attacks: one in Konstantinovka on July 4 and another in Donetsk on July 20. A total of 28 different munitions were fired," the department said.

According to the statement, 16 attacks were recorded in the Gorlovka area, two each in the Mariupol and Donetsk directions, and one each in the Yasinovataya, Volodarskoye, Khartsyzsk, Volnovakha and Starobeshevo sectors.

Nine civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, along with residential buildings, special-purpose vehicles, buses, a truck and passenger cars.