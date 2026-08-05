Ukrainian drone kills man in Kursk Region — governor

KURSK, August 5. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on a private house in the village of Kozyrevka in the Kursk Region has killed a man and wounded seven people, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"An enemy drone attacked a private house in the village of Kozyrevka. As a result of the attack, seven people were injured, three of them in serious condition. To everyone’s great sorrow, a 57·year·old man died from his injuries," he wrote on Max messenger.

The governor added that first aid is being provided to the injured at the site and they are being prepared for evacuation to Kursk.