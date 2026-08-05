Russian military reshuffle to strengthen UAV capabilities — expert

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Personnel changes in the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, proposed by Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, are aimed at accelerating the development, production, and deployment of unmanned systems, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"Obviously, we see an emphasis on strengthening the development and deployment of unmanned systems in the armed forces. New personnel should increase the pace of production, deployment, and formation of new unmanned combat units, because everyone understands that drones currently play a dominant role on the battlefield. The government is demonstrating that it wants to increase this pace not only to catch up with the enemy – and our enemy is not only Ukraine but also Western countries – but also to surpass them, because we have the economic and scientific capabilities to do so," the expert said.

According to him, the appointment of Colonel General Andrey Ivanayev as Commander of the Central Military District is indicative. Active offensive operations are expected to be conducted under his command in the near future, as he previously headed the Eastern Military District and was noted for his effective actions in liberating considerable territories and settlements.

Rozhin also noted that Denis Lyamin, Chief of Staff of the Central Military District and appointed Chief of the Russian Unmanned Systems Forces, enjoys a high reputation within the military, among drone manufacturers, and among those engaged in scientific and technical research for the Defense Ministry. The expert links putting Colonel General Valery Solodchuk, who previously held the position of Commander of the Central Military District, in charge of troops’ combat service support, with the expectations of enhanced logistics efficiency.

On August 5, the Russian Defense Ministry made reshuffles aimed at improving the systems of material and military-technical support for the troops. These changes include a redistribution of responsibilities for certain Russian deputy defense ministers, as well as personnel appointments within the Defense Ministry and the Russian Armed Forces.