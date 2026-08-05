Number of Russian voters shrinks by 250,000 over past six months

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The number of Russian voters decreased by 250,045 people in the first six months of 2026 to 111,037,047 as of July 1, the Central Election Commission said.

According to the commission, as of January 1, 2026, there were 111,287,092 voters.

The number of Russian voters registered with the consular offices abroad increased by 163 people over the same period — from 1,816,341 to 1,816,504. The number of voters in the city of Baikonur also increased -- from 11,477 to 11,502 people, or by 25 people.

The Central Election Commission publishes information about the number of registered voters and referendum participants twice a year. The data are used in the preparation and conduct of election campaigns.