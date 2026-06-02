Orders by Russians from China rise 60% in January-May

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Orders placed by Russian consumers from China increased by 60% in January-May 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, CDEK.Shopping’s press service told TASS.

"Russian consumers’ interest in goods from China continues to grow year after year -- in January-May 2026, growth amounted to 60% year-on-year. At the same time, China’s share declined slightly from 26% to 24%," analysts said.

According to them, the average purchase amount fell from 18,007 rubles to 16,300 rubles over the year. Nike became the most popular brand among Russian consumers with a 14.39% share. New Balance ranked second with 11.31%, while Adidas came third with 8.12%.

Footwear remains the most frequently ordered category from China among Russians. The category has retained its leading position for the second consecutive year, although its share declined by 17.14% in favor of other categories. Clothing ranked second in popularity, posting growth of 4.79%. Accessories completed the top three with a share of 8.97%, up from 4.21% in 2025.

At the same time, demand for electronics declined significantly from 9.36% in 2025 to 5.09% in 2026, while demand for sports and leisure goods fell from 8.12% to 6.77%, the statement said.