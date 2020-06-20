Russia hopes China, India show wisdom to avoid any escalation - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia hopes that India and China will be able to find a solution to avoid any escalation on the border, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Channel One on Saturday.

"Of course, we are alarmed by the incident, but we are hopeful and are convinced that both New Delhi and Beijing will show diplomatic and political wisdom with the aim to find - on their own, without any interference from foreign states - such solutions that would help avoid escalations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He confirmed that Russia "always stands ready to offer services and help in settling thorny conflicts between the countries that are its partners and allies."

Peskov pointed out that both India and China are Russia’s close allies and the countries which Russia has mutual respect and economic cooperation with.

On June 16, Chinese and Indian border control forces engaged in yet another conflict at the line of actual control in Ladakh. According to Indian military sources, cited by local media outlets, the sides attacked each other with stones and sticks. In the fight, at least 20 Indian servicemen were killed and 76 injured, while up to 45 Chinese servicemen were reportedly killed or injured, according to the Indian military sources.

The situation at the border of the union territory of Ladakh escalated after several clashes involving some 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers. Over 100 servicemen from both sides were injured at the time. Later, India and China announced they were seeking to maintain stability.