MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West has destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones, 39 drone control posts and four enemy Starlink satellite communication stations over the past 24 hours, the group’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defenses destroyed 26 fixed-wing drones. <...> In addition, 39 drone control posts and four Starlink satellite communications stations were destroyed," he said.

The spokesman added that artillery units destroyed Ukrainian Akatsiya and Gvozdika howitzers, D-30 and M-56 guns, as well as 10 mortars.