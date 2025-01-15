Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Military units from 19 friendly countries have been invited to participate in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square in May, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Military units from 19 friendly countries have been invited to participate in the parade on Red Square, and 10 of them have already confirmed their participation. They include seven countries of the former Soviet Union," he said at a meeting of the committee that organizes the celebrations.

Solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements, according to the minister.

The minister also noted it is important to support war veterans as part of the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. According to Belousov, there are about 7,000 veterans in Russia.

"It is extremely important to surround them with special care, make sure that none of them is left out," he said.

"On May 9, veterans will take places of honor on the stands. Personal congratulations at home and in medical institutions are envisaged for veterans who will not be able to take part in the celebrations due to health reasons," Belousov went on to say.