Expert does not see Nokia coming back to Russian market

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Finland-based cell phone maker Nokia failed to gain share after it made its foray into the smartphone market in 2017, gradually losing its loyal customer base, head of mobile solutions of Fplus electronics producer Dmitry Logvinov told TASS.

On January 15, the Finnish company HMD Global, which develops and sells devices under the Nokia brand, removed its smartphones from sale. They are not available for purchase on the corporate website anymore. "Despite a high-profile return in 2017 (in May 2016, the company announced its partnership with HMD Global, which started producing Nokia branded phones and tablets), the company eventually failed to become a tech leader and gradually lost its loyal customer base," Logvinov said.

Nokia will not work in Russia "for numerous obvious reasons," having withdrawn in 2022 and no longer providing support for devices. Official vendors had their stocks depleted as early as late 2022 and all deliveries of Nokia smartphones and cell phones to the market have been made through parallel imports since then. "Hence, the brand is, to say the least, unlikely to appear in Russia because major retailers are not interested in it without support of sales and marketing investments," the expert added.