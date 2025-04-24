Lifting US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 could be part of a deal with Russia — expert

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Although commercially it is not logical for US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2, this option could be discussed as part of a larger deal between Russia and the US, says Alexey Belogoryev, research director at the Institute of Energy and Finance.

"For the US, Russian pipeline gas in Germany is a direct competitor to suppliers of American LNG, so, commercially, it is not logical. But as part of a large negotiation process, as part of a possible future large comprehensive deal between Russia and the US, this topic may be on the agenda. But I can hardly imagine why Trump would decide to do this, given that he personally and consistently promotes American LNG on the European market," the expert said, adding that it was Trump who introduced tough sanctions against Nord Stream 2 long before 2022.

Earlier, Politico reported that the White House was considering the possibility of lifting sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The publication stresses that lifting sanctions on the pipeline would mark a sharp change in US policy and would be a major concession on the part of the Trump administration, recalling that sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the pipeline were introduced during his first presidential term (2017-2021). Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied Politico's publication about US plans to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

Russian gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 2 will also lead to a sharp drop in prices on the spot market, which is also disadvantageous for American LNG producers, Belogoryev noted.

"I can hardly believe in the feasibility of this idea, although it is being discussed, because Trump's team is looking for some trump cards in the negotiation process that they think are attractive to Russia," the expert said.

He noted that there are serious problems on the side of gas recipients in the EU. The position of the future government of the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz in Germany will obviously be negative towards the return of Russian gas. The European Commission and other EU countries will also put spokes in the wheels.

About gas pipeline

In late March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow and Washington were discussing the topic of Nord Stream.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed on September 10, 2021. The gas pipeline consists of two strings with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. On September 26, 2022, unprecedented destruction was recorded on three strings of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. As a result, only one string of the latter gas pipeline survived. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to determine the time frame for restoring the gas pipelines' operability.