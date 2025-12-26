No prerequisites for HIV vaccine in near future — Russian academic

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Prerequisites for creating a vaccine against HIV infection are currently lacking. At the same time, patients with this diagnosis who adhere to all treatment rules can give birth to healthy children, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Education Gennady Onishchenko told TASS.

"There are currently no objective prerequisites for [creating a vaccine against HIV infection] in the near future, for our science to make such a significant leap forward. Although no one forbids us to believe in a miracle either," he said.

The academician added that despite the absence of a vaccine, HIV-infected patients today, thanks to treatment, can maintain a decent quality of life and give birth to healthy children.