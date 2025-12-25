Russian MFA claps back at West over Kaliningrad comments

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to the "stupidity and audacity" of statements by some Western politicians regarding the blockade of the Kaliningrad Region.

The diplomat drew attention to the words of "the most rabid Western politicians" regarding prospects in the Baltic Sea region. "It's really funny what they're saying [about turning the Baltic Sea] ‘into an internal sea of the alliance’. It's just some kind of sick fantasy, some kind of nonsense about a possible blockade of the Kaliningrad Region. They've even discussed some kind of possible forcible seizure. A certain stupidity and audacity shine through in these statements," she told a briefing.

"Together with colleagues from the Russian Defense Ministry and other relevant agencies, we certainly have to take respective risks into account and develop necessary pre-emptive response measures," Zakharova noted.

"We will continue to actively employ all available means, primarily of a political and diplomatic nature, to ensure Russia's national interests in the Baltic region and the reliable protection of the Kaliningrad Region of the Russian Federation and its residents," she stressed.

During the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will eliminate all the threats to its westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region if they emerge but hopes that there won’t be any. The head of state warned that threats to blockade the region would lead to a large-scale armed conflict.