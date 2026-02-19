Russia sees no point in involving EU in negotiations on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow sees no point in involving Europe in negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, let's just say that among the participants in the trilateral format of negotiations, at least Russia does not see the point in the participation of Europeans. It can hardly be of any help. Work is underway, and everything is like [head of the Russian delegation Vladimir] Medinsky said: ‘It's hard work,’" Peskov said.

Peskov declined to say whether there were positive dynamics during the Geneva meetings. "Medinsky has said it all," he said.