Many issues to address Ukrainian crisis mulled in Geneva — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. An entire range of pressing issues for a political and diplomatic resolution to the crisis in Ukraine was discussed at the trilateral talks in Geneva, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

"Again, the whole range of key issues was discussed in the context of the search for a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis," he told reporters.

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.