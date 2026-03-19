FACTBOX: New Kiev attacks on TurkStream and Blue Stream infrastructure

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Gazprom has reported repelling new Ukrainian attacks on its facilities ensuring gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines to Turkey. TASS has compiled the key facts known so far.

Escalation of attacks

Gazprom reported an escalation of attacks on March 17-19 targeting its facilities that ensure gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines to Turkey.

The attacks were repelled through joint efforts of the Russian Defense Ministry and mobile response teams, with no damage to the facilities, the company said.

In particular, attempts to strike the Russkaya compressor station with 22 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Kazachya compressor station with three, and the Beregovaya compressor station with one were recorded.

Kremlin reaction

The Kiev regime is increasing the intensity of attempts to damage the infrastructure of the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines using drones, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He described Kiev’s attempts to strike energy infrastructure in the Black Sea as irresponsible and reckless at a time when the global energy market is already destabilized.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian forces are doing everything possible to neutralize the threat posed by Ukrainian drones to energy infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Previous attacks

On March 11, Gazprom reported 12 repelled attacks on the Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya compressor stations in southern Russia over two weeks starting from February 24.

On the night of March 11, the Kiev regime attempted to halt gas supplies to European consumers by launching an attack using 10 fixed-wing strike UAVs against the Russkaya compressor station in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor (Krasnodar Region), which ensures gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Kiev also attempted an attack using 14 fixed-wing strike UAVs on the Beregovaya compressor station of the Blue Stream pipeline near the city of Tuapse.

The ministry noted that coordinated actions by Russian air defense and electronic warfare units prevented any damage.

On March 12, Gazprom reported another repelled attack on its facilities ensuring gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines to Turkey.

According to the company, early in the morning on March 12, the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations were again targeted by aerial attack means.

All attacks were repelled, Gazprom said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the night of March 12, the Kiev regime attempted to halt gas supplies to European consumers by launching an attack using 10 fixed-wing strike UAVs on the Russkaya compressor station.

The ministry stressed that no damage was caused to the facility.

About pipelines

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two lines: one intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers and the other for deliveries to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, and it was launched in January 2020.

At present, TurkStream remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies toward Europe following the cessation of transit via Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.