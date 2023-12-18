Ukrainian forces lose up to 100 servicemen on southern Donetsk direction in 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 100 servicemen on the southern Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"During the counter-battery combat, battlegroup crews destroyed an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station in Ugledar, a D-20 howitzer in Zelyonoye Pole, two mortar crews in Staromayorskoye. In addition, the enemy lost 3 automobile vehicles, 9 long-term firing points and up to 100 militants as killed or injured," Gordeyev said.

He added that a supply delivery to the 128th territorial defense brigade positions near Staromayorskoye was thwarted; Lantset loitering munitions destroyed a T-72 tanks near Zelyony Gay, a Gvozdika artillery near Konstantinovka and an M777 howitzer in Antonovka.