US company tested android robots in combat area in Ukraine — TV

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. US-based Foundation Future Industries related to the family of President Donald Trump held trials of android robots in the combat operations zone in Ukraine, CNBC television said, citing the company CEO.

According to CNBC, the company sent two Phantom MK-1 model robots for the pilot demonstration. This was the first case of using robots in the combat zone. Their core function was to deliver ammunition to the frontline, company CEO Sankaet Pathak said.

The model has a number of weaknesses, the TV channel said. Its carrying capacity is not above 20 kg, and the body is not water-proof. The short time of robots’ independent operation became one more obstacle to their large-scale use.

The company plans now to send an improved version to Ukraine. The Phantom 2 will boast "superman" abilities, and its carrying capacity will be twice above the one of the Phantom MK-1.