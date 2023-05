MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed plans by Western countries to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as an unacceptable escalation.

"Certainly, this is an unacceptable escalation. I hope there are sensible people in the West who understand that," Lavrov told the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show, an excerpt of which was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on Telegram on Sunday.